CBS Sports Projects Ole Miss' Win Total For 2024 Season
Everyone is expecting Ole Miss to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2024. Will the Rebels win 11-plus games under Lane Kiffin as he enters his fifth season?
Most Sportsbooks have the Rebels as a 10-win squad with the over/under set at 9.5. Ten victories isn't far-fetched given the schedule and the level of talent that returns to Oxford this upcoming season following an 11-win campaign.
CBS Sports' Will Backus recently posted his thoughts on Kiffin's upcoming season and also believes what Vegas is saying. Not only will Ole Miss secure a double-digit win season, but they'll only lose one game this fall.
The opponent? To no one's surprise Georgia.
Is this the year that Ole Miss finally takes that big leap under Lane Kiffin? For all the success the Rebels have had in recent years, big games against the likes of Alabama and Georgia have been a consistent thorn in the side of further progress. Well, the Crimson Tide are off the docket in 2024. While Georgia's imposing presence remains, the Rebels should cruise through an easy non-conference slate into SEC play where they won't often be underdogs. That recent success and a sterling effort in the transfer portal should translate into a College Football Playoff berth with few speed bumps on the way. Pick: Over 9.5.- CBS Sports Will Backus
The Rebels should hold their own in conference games, especially in matchups at home in front of The Grove faithful. A road trip to Death Valley in Baton Rouge could come with trouble, but talent-wise, the two rosters match up well.
One could argue Ole Miss' newest defensive additions will make the reigning Peach Bowl champions a favorite even in college football's toughest venue.
Last season's 52-17 road loss in Athens left Ole Miss looking for answers. While talented on offense, the bodies weren't there in the trenches. It's a substantial reason why Ole Miss attacked the portal defensively the offseason, adding in talents like former top defensive recruit Walter Nolen.
Ole Miss returns top names like Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and Caden Prieskorn. They also added talents like Rashad Amos at running back and Juice Wells at the receiver. The Rebels were a really solid roster that picked up 11 wins, but couldn't surpass programs like Alabama and Georgia.
That could change in 2024. In fact, it should.
Ole Miss will kickoff its upcoming 2024 campaign at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against Furman on Saturday, Aug. 31.