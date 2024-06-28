Ole Miss RB Rashad Amos Goes Back and Forth With Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins on X
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels did not have a lot of vacancies to fill on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, but one position group that got a makeover was the running back room. Elite tailback Quinshon Judkins elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason after accumulating 2,725 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns in just two seasons with the Rebels, and eventually settled on the Ohio State Buckeyes in early January.
With Judkins out of the building, Kiffin decided to replicate his production with a running back committee and found suitable replacements via the portal. Henry Parrish Jr. returns to Oxford after spending the last two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes and Logan Diggs joined up after one year with the LSU Tigers. Domonique Thomas transferred in from Georgia State, and Rashad Amos announced his commitment to the Rebels in May from Miami (OH).
All four transfers will complement Ole Miss senior running back Ulysses Bentley IV - who is set to be RB1 after backing up Judkins for two seasons. This room no longer boasts a player with a resume similar to Judkins', but it now has more depth than it did in years past.
The aforementioned Amos is set to be a key part of this new group after he rushed for 1,075 yards on 210 carries (5.1 AVG) and 13 scores in his lone season with the Redhawks (2023). On3 recently wrote a piece about Amos "not being talked about enough" as a replacement for Judkins, and the tailback took to social media on Wednesday night to react to said praise.
However, Judkins stumbled upon the post on Friday morning, and answered Amos' tweet with his own single emoji response which can be seen below.
Judkins turned the comments off on his post.
Amos responded to Judkins' post shorty after.
"nvm i’m trash i’m sorry … 😂," Amos via X (forerly Twitter).
Laughing at a post that is centered around your replacement and then deciding to turn the comments off on the post is certainly an interesting choice for Judkins to make. Amos, however, will get the opportunity to show college football that he is not in fact "trash" when the Rebels start their 2024 campaign versus the Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.