Closer Look: Ole Miss Rebels Ranked No. 1 In SEC West After Victory Over Auburn

Oxford, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels could have put the game away earlier, but in the end, they ultimately came up with a victory on Saturday over the Auburn Tigers.

Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart had a quiet game through the air with only 130 yards passing and an interception, but he did throw three touchdowns. Where Dart really found success was the ground game. He must be taking reps at practice with the Rebels’ tailbacks, because Dart ran the ball 14 times, for 115 yards and 8.5 yards per carry.

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins initially stood out in fall training camp and has since made a name for himself that nearly the entire nation is aware of. Judkins carried the ball 25 times, for a team leading 139 yards, and two scores. With this performance under his belt he is now averaging 102 rushing yards per contest.

At this point in the season, it appears that Judkins is the face of the Rebels’ running back room, but junior transfer Zach Evans had something to say about that in Ole Miss’ win over Auburn. Evans was given 21 opportunities to showcase his talents, and he turned them into 136 rushing yards and two trips to the end zone. He averaged an impressive 6.5 yards per carry.

With their win against Auburn, Ole Miss sits at the top of the SEC West standings. LSU and Alabama are breathing down their necks for that No. 1 spot, and they both have chances to pass the Rebels later this season.

