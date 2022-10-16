Skip to main content
Closer Look: Ole Miss Rebels Ranked No. 1 In SEC West After Victory Over Auburn

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Closer Look: Ole Miss Rebels Ranked No. 1 In SEC West After Victory Over Auburn

The Ole Miss Rebels’ backfield looked like men amongst boys in their seventh win of the season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oxford, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels could have put the game away earlier, but in the end, they ultimately came up with a victory on Saturday over the Auburn Tigers.

Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart had a quiet game through the air with only 130 yards passing and an interception, but he did throw three touchdowns. Where Dart really found success was the ground game. He must be taking reps at practice with the Rebels’ tailbacks, because Dart ran the ball 14 times, for 115 yards and 8.5 yards per carry.

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins initially stood out in fall training camp and has since made a name for himself that nearly the entire nation is aware of. Judkins carried the ball 25 times, for a team leading 139 yards, and two scores. With this performance under his belt he is now averaging 102 rushing yards per contest.

At this point in the season, it appears that Judkins is the face of the Rebels’ running back room, but junior transfer Zach Evans had something to say about that in Ole Miss’ win over Auburn. Evans was given 21 opportunities to showcase his talents, and he turned them into 136 rushing yards and two trips to the end zone. He averaged an impressive 6.5 yards per carry.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With their win against Auburn, Ole Miss sits at the top of the SEC West standings. LSU and Alabama are breathing down their necks for that No. 1 spot, and they both have chances to pass the Rebels later this season. 

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (4)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Lane Kiffin Zach Evans
Football

Closer Look: Ole Miss Rebels Ranked No. 1 In SEC West After Victory Over Auburn

By Adam Rapier
536942B9-1913-451F-89EF-78C2E810DE36
Football

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Shines in 48-34 Victory Over Auburn

By Ben King
95309051-BB60-4D15-8300-3ECA263BAC16
Football

Notebook: Ole Miss Rebels' Ground Game Erupts In 48-34 Victory Over Auburn

By Adam Rapier
E67A6B97-B43F-48C1-9E1D-7B2487DEE19F
Football

COLUMN: Strong Start To Season Could Set Up Strong Finish For Kiffin's Rebels

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19238083
Football

No. 9 Ole Miss Tops Auburn at Home, Remains Undefeated

By John Macon Gillespie
1D027EC2-C378-497F-8A24-B3C6CAD1118D
Football

Ole Miss Auburn Game in Rain-Delay

By Ben King
Lane Kiffin 4
Football

Ole Miss Has Two-Score Lead Over Auburn At Halftime

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_17419854
Football

Auburn Makes QB Change in First Quarter While Trailing No. 9 Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie