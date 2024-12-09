Could Ole Miss Land Star Kentucky WR Barion Brown From Transfer Portal?
Barion Brown might be one of the more sought-after pass-catchers in the transfer portal this cycle following a less-than-stellar campaign at Kentucky.
Is Ole Miss a potential destination?
According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Brown is expected to draw significant interest from multiple Power Four programs, including Ole Miss, Florida State, LSU, and Texas A&M.
The Bayou Bengals are considered the early leader after losing former Liberty star C.J. Daniels to the portal earlier this week.
A former star at Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.), Brown announced his intent to enter the portal after three seasons with the Wildcats. Fellow receiver Dane Key also announced his intent to enter the portal for his final year of eligibility.
"After much thought, prayer and conservations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility," Brown wrote in a graphic posted to Instagram. "Thank you for everything Big Blue Nation."
A renowned route-runner with breakaway special teams speed, Brown finished his Wildcat career with 122 receptions for 1,528 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also set a school and SEC record with five career kickoff return touchdowns, including three in 2023.
Despite a breakout 2023 season, Brown regressed in 2024 following the departure of offensive coordinator Liam Coen. He finished with a career-low 361 yards behind inconsistent play from Brock Vandagriff, Gavin Wimsett and Cutter Boley.
Rebels fans should remember Brown's name for the wrong reason. His 63-yard catch in the fourth quarter set Kentucky up for a go-ahead touchdown in the Wildcats' lone SEC win of the season over then-No. 6 Ole Miss.
The loss ended up factoring into Ole Miss' 9-3 season, which subsequently kept them out of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
Brown finished the 2024 season with 29 catches and three touchdowns while adding a rushing and kick return touchdown.
Key, who led the Wildcats in receptions (47) and receiving yards (715), is also expected to draw interest from multiple SEC schools. Ole Miss could be in the market for both with the departures of Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells.
Key's best game came in Week 5 against Ole Miss after hauling in eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown reception.