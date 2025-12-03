Multiple Ole Miss Football Players Deny Team Wanting Lane Kiffin to Coach CFP
The Ole Miss Rebels will begin a new era in the Magnolia State following the departure of head coach Lane Kiffin after making the move to LSU on Sunday.
In a move that has taken social media by storm across the last 48 hours, Kiffin boarded a flight to Baton Rouge on Sunday where he walked away from No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1) amid a College Football Playoff run.
“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement. “I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss,” Kiffin continued. “And I will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”
Kiffin revealed his desire to coach the Ole Miss program into the postseason on multiple occasions, despite departing for LSU, with officials in Oxford denying his request.
In his statement revealed via social media after making the move official, Kiffin stated that the team wanted him to coach, but athletics director Keith Carter wouldn't allow it.
Now, current Rebels are refuting that claim.
The Reactions:
Brycen Sanders: Offensive Lineman
“‘Despite the team asking me to keep coaching,’” offensive lineman Brycen Sanders wrote, quoting Kiffin’s words. “I think everyone that was in that room would disagree.”
Suntarine Perkins: Linebacker
"That was not the message you said in the meeting room. Everybody that was in there can vouch on this," Perkins wrote via X.
Lane Kiffin's Take:
“Obviously, the last 48 hours, in a lot of ways, sucked,” Kiffin said on Monday. “The only way I can describe it, (is that) it sucked for a lot of people. There was no way to possibly do it, in my opinion, any better than we did (from a) timing standpoint, because it’s a bad scheduling system of how it’s set up.
“Eventually, hopefully it gets like the NFL where can’t do that in the season and don’t have to make those decisions.
"But in that, it was very important and very critical. Verge (Ausberry) and his team had a really, really good (NIL) plan, and even talked to some donors that are part of that plan here, to see exactly; How does that work? And there’s a great plan here.”
