Damarcus Thomas Released From Hospital After Serious Injury Scare, Tests Return Negative

Ole Miss freshman tight end Damarcus Thomas was airlifted to a local hospital Monday after a frightening incident during the morning's practice. As of 6:17 p.m. CT on Monday evening, all tests have come back negative and the freshman is being released from the hospital.

Thomas, a freshman from Whatley, Ala., was severely injured after what appeared to be a relatively normal football collision. Thomas was motionless and initially without feeling in his entire body for several minutes, according to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

"He was hit and hasn't moved since," Kiffin said. "The helicopter is on its way now. I have to sit here and answer questions and do my job, but right now nothing seems very important. He got hit and never moved and hasn't had any feeling in his entire body."

Shortly thereafter, Kiffin updated reporters, saying Thomas did start to regain feeling and movement as he was entering the helicopter to leave for the hospital. Kiffin and his staff have already informed the Thomas family. But the extent of Thomas's injury is still unknown.

According to our sources, Thomas was very recently airlifted to Baptist Memorial Hospital, around 12:25 p.m. CT, and is likely to be taken to Memphis this afternoon following initial tests in Oxford.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything like that, personally," Kiffin said. "We were a little over halfway through practice. We started moving the ball and things like you usually do, then you go back and check on him, but I don't think there was any way to practice, seeing what we saw. Coaches want to get reps and all those things, but I could care less."

Thomas, a four-star recruit by Rivals in the Ole Miss class of 2020, has not recorded a stat yet this season, but did begin to start seeing more playing time this past weekend against Vanderbilt.

"It was just a normal football play and a freak accident," said running back Jerrion Ealy, who witnessed the scene. "We didn't really know what happened or what's happening right now. We're all in shock."



This is a developing story that will be continually updated throughout the day.

UPDATE 6:17 p.m. CT

Damarcus Thomas has been released from the hospital after all tests came back negative.

UPDATE 4:08 p.m. CT

Thomas has begun to regain movement in all extremities, according to a team statement. Doctors at Region One Medical Center in Memphis are optimistic about his recovery.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.