Dawson Knox Posts Social Media Tribute For Brother Luke

OXFORD, Miss. — A little over two weeks ago, tragedy struck the Oxford community as former Rebels player Luke Knox passed away at the young age of 22.

His older brother Dawson Knox is a former Rebel and current NFL tight end for the Buffalo Bills. Dawson Knox posted a heartfelt message on his social media.

“There’s no words to describe these last few weeks,” Dawson Knox said on his Instagram. “All I know is that I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Luke is not lost because we know exactly where he is. God's got him, and I know I’ll be seeing him one day.

"Luke’s legacy will continue to live on through all the lives he’s impacted in incredible ways. This isn’t a goodbye, it's just a see you later. I love you Luke.”

Luke Knox was a native of Brentwood, Tennessee. He originally was a linebacker and played primarily on special teams for the Rebels until he transferred to tight end in the spring of 2021. This put him at the same position as his older brother Dawson who played his last season as a Rebel in 2018.

This March, Luke transferred to the Florida International Panthers prior to his passing.

