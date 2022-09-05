Skip to main content
Dawson Knox Posts Social Media Tribute For Brother Luke

Luke Knox bends the edge in the Ole Miss home opener against Arkansas (Josh McCoy, Ole Miss Athletics)

Dawson Knox Posts Social Media Tribute For Brother Luke

Former Rebels LB/TE Luke Knox passed on Aug. 17, 2022.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss. — A little over two weeks ago, tragedy struck the Oxford community as former Rebels player Luke Knox passed away at the young age of 22.

His older brother Dawson Knox is a former Rebel and current NFL tight end for the Buffalo Bills. Dawson Knox posted a heartfelt message on his social media.

“There’s no words to describe these last few weeks,” Dawson Knox said on his Instagram. “All I know is that I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Luke is not lost because we know exactly where he is. God's got him, and I know I’ll be seeing him one day. 

"Luke’s legacy will continue to live on through all the lives he’s impacted in incredible ways. This isn’t a goodbye, it's just a see you later. I love you Luke.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Luke Knox was a native of Brentwood, Tennessee. He originally was a linebacker and played primarily on special teams for the Rebels until he transferred to tight end in the spring of 2021. This put him at the same position as his older brother Dawson who played his last season as a Rebel in 2018.

This March, Luke transferred to the Florida International Panthers prior to his passing. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Luke Knox bends the edge in the Ole Miss home opener against Arkansas (Josh McCoy, Ole Miss Athletics)
Football

Dawson Knox Posts Social Media Tribute For Brother Luke

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_18983077
Football

Defensive Notebook: Rebels Defense Makes Its Presence Felt vs. Troy

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_18981314
Football

Three Observations From Ole Miss Season-Opening Win Over Troy

By John Macon Gillespie
Mississippi Rebels quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) warms up before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Rebel John Rhys Plumlee Excels During First UCF Start

By Brian Smith
USATSI_18981328
Football

COLUMN: What to Make of Ole Miss Quarterback Competition After Week 1

By John Macon Gillespie
Lane_Kiffin_Troy
Football

Ole Miss Rushing Attack Rolls vs. Troy in Week 1

By Ben King
USATSI_18980638
Football

No. 21 Ole Miss Ground Game Makes Quick Work of Troy in Season Debut

By John Macon Gillespie
Quinshon Judkins
Football

WATCH: Quinshon Judkins Scores First Touchdown of Ole Miss Career

By John Macon Gillespie