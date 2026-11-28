For a rookie head coach, Pete Golding does not deserve anywhere near as much criticism as he has received this season when things have gone south.

Leading the Rebels to an eight-win campaign, Golding did what many first-year coaches would dream to do. Taking Ole Miss to a College Football Playoff Semifinal last season, the expectations surrounding Golding were astronomically high, pointing towards the disappointment some had.

Inheriting a program with some really solid bones, Golding did not really have a chance to make a new identity for Ole Miss football, effectively continuing a lot of what Lane Kiffin turned the program into. Now, with a full offseason of recruiting and portal additions, the Rebels' leader for the foreseeable future has a shot to leave a mark and change the direction they are heading in.

While Golding should by no means blow things up, as it is said not to change something that works, but allowing the defensive-minded head coach to reshape positional groups and build for a sustainable future in Oxford, this offseason will without a doubt be the most important portion of Golding's young tenure.

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Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding before the Egg Bowl against the against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Golding shifting in the national view from inheritor of a playoff team to a legitimate SEC leader, this offseason ahead of the 2027 season will be transformative for the Rebels' head coach. In the NIL-driven era with significant roster turnover rates, Golding's ability to retain stars and steal talent from other programs will be crucial in affecting where Ole Miss is headed.

Roster building, from the surface, appears to be Golding's greatest strength. A true motivator and talented recruiter, it seems that more often than not the coaches' X page will have a new shark emoji posted, signifying a new addition to the Rebels' ranks. Looking to head back to the playoffs in next year's revamped format, the more sharks to be posted, the merrier for the Ole Miss faithful.

Recently, Golding has come under fire for trying to do too much in his first year as a head coach, eventually stepping back and deciding to delegate defensive play-calling duties to have more time to act as a real head coach. Retooling the coaching staff and hiring a sole defensive playcaller could leave real imprints on the Rebels next year, allowing Golding, who described there "not being enough time in a week" to do multiple duties, to zero in on his role as the figurehead of Ole Miss Football.

An 8-4 regular season in one's first year as an SEC head coach is nothing to be gawked at, and with Pete Golding leading the Rebels, things are looking pretty sweet in Oxford ahead.

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