Texas Longhorns Dealing With Another RB Injury

The Texas Longhorns got hit with notable injury news on Monday, as multiple reports indicated that defensive end Colin Simmons is dealing with a high-ankle sprain suffered in the loss to Florida that could force him to miss multiple weeks.

This is the last thing Texas needs after suffering a second straight loss to an unranked team, dropping the team's record to 4-2.

But on top of having to deal with Simmons' looming absence, the Longhorns are now being faced with a notable injury on offense.

Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Dealing With New Injury

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs with the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers is dealing with an injury that forced him to sit out of Monday's practice, per multiple reports.

According to reports from Eric Henry of Horns247, Smothers was wearing a protective sling, indicating he's dealing with an upper-body injury.

Smothers finished the loss to Florida with 12 carries for 52 yards and never appeared to suffer any notable injury.

He previously dealt with an ankle injury before Texas faced Tennessee. He suited up for the game but didn't play a snap.

This latest news adds to the list of injuries Texas is dealing with at running back following a second straight loss.

Derrek Cooper Didn't Play vs. Florida, Not at 100%

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) runs against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear what kind of injury Texas freshman running back Derrek Cooper is dealing with but it was obviously bad enough that the coaching staff elected not to play him in the loss to Florida.

"He wasn't 100 percent," Sarkisian said of Cooper after the game.

Cooper's injury absence came as a surprise after he finished as the team's leading rusher in the loss to Oklahoma with eight carries for 41 yards.

He didn't appear on the SEC injury report, so there was no indication that he was dealing with anything. It wouldn't be a surprise to see his name pop up alongside Smothers this Wednesday on the initial injury report.

This isn't the first time this season that both Cooper has dealt with an injury. Cooper suffered an ankle injury in the opener against Texas State and missed the win over Ohio State. He returned against UTSA, finishing with 11 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, but Sarkisian said Cooper was still dealing with an ailment despite playing against Tennessee a week later.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.