Texas Longhorns Dealing With Another RB Injury
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The Texas Longhorns got hit with notable injury news on Monday, as multiple reports indicated that defensive end Colin Simmons is dealing with a high-ankle sprain suffered in the loss to Florida that could force him to miss multiple weeks.
This is the last thing Texas needs after suffering a second straight loss to an unranked team, dropping the team's record to 4-2.
But on top of having to deal with Simmons' looming absence, the Longhorns are now being faced with a notable injury on offense.
Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Dealing With New Injury
Texas running back Hollywood Smothers is dealing with an injury that forced him to sit out of Monday's practice, per multiple reports.
According to reports from Eric Henry of Horns247, Smothers was wearing a protective sling, indicating he's dealing with an upper-body injury.
Smothers finished the loss to Florida with 12 carries for 52 yards and never appeared to suffer any notable injury.
He previously dealt with an ankle injury before Texas faced Tennessee. He suited up for the game but didn't play a snap.
This latest news adds to the list of injuries Texas is dealing with at running back following a second straight loss.
Derrek Cooper Didn't Play vs. Florida, Not at 100%
It's unclear what kind of injury Texas freshman running back Derrek Cooper is dealing with but it was obviously bad enough that the coaching staff elected not to play him in the loss to Florida.
"He wasn't 100 percent," Sarkisian said of Cooper after the game.
Cooper's injury absence came as a surprise after he finished as the team's leading rusher in the loss to Oklahoma with eight carries for 41 yards.
He didn't appear on the SEC injury report, so there was no indication that he was dealing with anything. It wouldn't be a surprise to see his name pop up alongside Smothers this Wednesday on the initial injury report.
This isn't the first time this season that both Cooper has dealt with an injury. Cooper suffered an ankle injury in the opener against Texas State and missed the win over Ohio State. He returned against UTSA, finishing with 11 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, but Sarkisian said Cooper was still dealing with an ailment despite playing against Tennessee a week later.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7