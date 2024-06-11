'Destination School': Rebels Land Another Stout Offensive Lineman | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses TJ Hedrick committing to the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin and what he means as a player. He chose Ole Miss over the Kentucky Wildcats, Missouri Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers and is yet another Florida high school player who is committed to play ball at Ole Miss.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about how Greg McElroy thinks that Ole Miss has become a transfer portal destination school and is now starting to bleed over into the high school ranks as well. They aren't Georgia Bulldogs or Alabama Crimson Tide level yet, but it is at least worth monitoring in this Playoff-or-Bust season for Ole Miss.
In our final segment of the day, we talk this run on Florida high school players, and they were in Austin Simmons' class before Simmons reclassified to go to Ole Miss. The point is that Austin Simmons knows and has relationships with some of these guys, and I think we are starting to see some of his magnetic personality as he works to build 2025 and beyond to a higher level.
