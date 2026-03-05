FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus Bets for NBA, NCAAB, NHL Action Thursday

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth $100 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins on Thursday's loaded sports slate. The $100 bonus opportunity applies to NBA games like Warriors-Rockets, college basketball conference tournaments, and NHL matchups. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 5.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Thursday's games

This FanDuel sign-up bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate the welcome offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The offer works perfectly for Thursday's action-packed schedule. You could place your qualifying $5 bet on the Warriors to cover the spread against Houston, or back Navy to advance in the Patriot League tournament. If Golden State covers a 3.5-point spread at +110 odds and you win, you receive your original $5.50 payout plus $100 in bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to fund your new account.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any FanDuel betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.

$100 in bonus bets expires seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

For example, if you use your $100 bonus bet on the Islanders to beat the Kings at +120 odds and win, you would receive $120 in withdrawable cash without the original $100 bonus amount. However, if your initial $5 bet on the Nets-Heat over loses, no bonus bets are awarded.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus for Thursday's slate

Getting started with this FanDuel welcome offer takes just a few minutes before Thursday's games begin.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account using your personal information. Download the FanDuel mobile app, which is required to claim the bonus. Make your first deposit of at least $5 into your new account. Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market, such as Warriors-Rockets or college basketball tournament games. If your bet wins, receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides bonus opportunities and profit boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance promotions, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel app.

These ongoing FanDuel promo codes often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, cashback offers on losing wagers, and exclusive bonuses tied to major sporting events. The promotions section updates frequently with new opportunities to maximize your betting value throughout the week.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.