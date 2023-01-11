Details of Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Contract Revealed

OXFORD, Miss. -- After signing a new deal with the Ole Miss Rebels this season, the details of Lane Kiffin's contract have now been revealed.

According to David Eckert of the Clarion Ledger, Kiffin will earn a base salary of $8.75 million in 2023, $8.85 million in ’24, then $9 million in ’25 and ’26. This is a raise from his extension in 2021, when Ole Miss was prepared to pay Kiffin a base salary starting at $7.25 million in 2022 and increasing each year through 2025.

SI’s Ross Dellenger reported that Ole Miss was signing Kiffin to a six-year extension with rollover provisions that would extend to eight years. The state of Mississippi only allows state employees to have contracts listed at four years.

Additionally, the contract is reportedly full of incentives, including $250,000 in 2023 and $150,000 in ’24 if Kiffin is still employed on the final day of the year.

Among Kiffin’s other incentives, there are bonuses for number of SEC wins, SEC title game appearances and SEC championship titles. He also gets bonuses varying in size depending on which bowl game the team reaches.

If Kiffin leads the Rebels to the College Football Playoff, he would earn $500,000, with another $750,000 for a semifinal win and $1 million for a national championship. He also has incentives for SEC coach of the year wins and national coach of the year wins, along with incentives determined by the team’s academic progress rate.

Kiffin and the Rebels sputtered down the stretch in 2022, dropping five of their last six games to finish the season at 8-5 overall and outside of the top 25. However, numerous publications have placed Ole Miss in their "way-too-early" top 25 rankings for the 2023 season.

Ole Miss will return to the field in September when it plays host to Mercer in Oxford.

