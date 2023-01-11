Financial Terms of Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Contract Revealed

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss officially agreed to a new contract in November, keeping the head coach in Oxford for the foreseeable future. As a result, Kiffin also got a raise from his previous deal.

According to David Eckert of the Clarion Ledger, Kiffin will earn a base salary of $8.75 million in 2023, $8.85 million in ’24, then $9 million in ’25 and ’26. This is a raise from his extension in 2021, when Ole Miss was prepared to pay Kiffin a base salary starting at $7.25 million in 2022 and increasing each year through 2025.

SI’s Ross Dellenger reported that Ole Miss was signing Kiffin to a six-year extension with rollover provisions that would extend to eight years. The state of Mississippi only allows state employees to have contracts longer than four years.

Additionally, the contract is reportedly full of incentives, including $250,000 in 2023 and $150,00 in ’24 if Kiffin is still employed on the final day of the year.

Among Kiffin’s other incentives include bonuses for number of SEC wins, SEC title game appearances and SEC championship titles. He also gets bonuses varying in size depending on which bowl games the team reaches.

If Kiffin leads the Rebels to the College Football Playoff he would earn $500,000, with another $750,000 for a semifinal win and $1 million for a national championship. He also has incentives for SEC coach of the year wins and national coach of the year wins, along with incentives determined by the team’s academic progress rate.