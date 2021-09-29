Dontario Drummond Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Rebels wideout is off to a great start in 2021.

While quarterback Matt Corral is seen as a Heisman favorite, his top wide receiver is also receiving some serious award consideration.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday that wide receiver Dontario Drummond was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back), who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

Drummond leads the Rebels in receptions (20), yards (339), and touchdowns (4) this season. The senior also ranks eighth in the country with 113 receiving yards per game. His four touchdown receptions are second in the SEC and is 11th nationally.

As of now, there are 57 names currently on the Biletnikoff Watch List, and Drummond was one of eight added to the list Wednesday.

Drummond is one of seven SEC players on the list and joins Alabama's Chris Metchie III on the list. Drummond and Metchie will look to be the top playmakers this Saturday when the Rebels face the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

If Drummond can perform well against Alabama this weekend and if he can continue the pace he's on for the rest of the season, he could be a serious contender for the award.

