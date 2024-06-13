Eleven Ole Miss Players Land On Phil Steele's All-SEC Preseason Roster
While Ole Miss must prove it's ready to enter all-SEC contention conversations, the roster looks poised to go on a deep postseason run.
Most publications would agree, hence the reason for ample representation on the preseason rosters.
In Phil Steele's latest preseason All-SEC rankings, 11 Ole Miss players were listed among the four teams. Three appeared on the first-team roster, two showed up on the second-team while three debuted on the third- and fourth-team squad.
And yes, there were some surprises.
After a breakout first season on The Grove, receiver Tre Harris enters the year as one of the SEC's top playmakers and first-team All-SEC target. He set Mercer on fire with a four-touchdown performance in the season opener, thus setting the tone for a near-1,000-yard campaign.
Tight end Caden Prieskorn might have been limited in his first season, but the publication believes his relationship with Jaxson Dart plus his veteran status was worthy of a first-team bid. Texas A&M transfer and 2023 SEC breakout star Walter Nolen was named a first-team member of the defensive line.
Speaking of Dart, his ranking was a tad shocking. One year removed from an 11-2 finish and Steele believes he's listed as the fourth-best quarterback entering 2024. Georgia's Carson Beck, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Alabama's Jalen Milroe took the top three spots after their promising campaigns in 2023.
Is Dart's ranking justified? In a sense, perhaps. Beck was a handful of plays away from leading the Bulldogs to their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. Milroe and Ewers might have their faults, but they led their teams to respective conference titles and the College Football Playoff.
Lane Kiffin is a believer in the 'Rat Poison' persona and is more than happy to call out those on social media. Perhaps a top-two ranking for Dart would have been too toxic for the program coming off a Peach Bowl win against Penn State and still in line to prove it's arrived for the long run.
Here are all 11 Ole Miss players and where they appeared on Phil Steele's rankings entering 2024.
FIRST-TEAM
- WR Tre Harris
- TE Caden Prieskorn
- DL Walter Nolen
SECOND-TEAM
- WR Juice Wells
- DB Isaiah Hamilton
THIRD-TEAM
- EDGE Princely Umanmielen
- DB John Saunders
- JJ Peagues
FOURTH-TEAM
QB Jaxson Dart
LB Chris Paul Jr.
WR Jordan Watkins