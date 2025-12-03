Ole Miss Football, BYU Cougars and Oregon Ducks Headline Latest CFP Rankings
The Ole Miss Rebels remain in headlines this week following the news of head coach Lane Kiffin departing for the LSU Tigers job on Sunday.
In an unprecedented move, Kiffin walks away from his 11-1 Rebels squad that is firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.
With Kiffin out as the shot-caller, Ole Miss has elevated Pete Golding to the full-time head coach where he will lead the Rebels into the postseason.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
Now, despite Kiffin out as the decision-maker, along with multiple members of the staff, the Ole Miss Rebels have moved up in the latest College Football Playoff Top-25 Rankings.
The Projected Bracket:
First-Round:
- No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Tulane [TBD]
- No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Virginia [TBD]
- No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Notre Dame
- No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
Quarterfinal Round:
- No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8/9 winner
- No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 7 /10 winner
- No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6/11 Winner
- No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5/12 winner
The complete College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings
- Ohio State (12-0)
- Indiana (12-0)
- Georgia (11-1)
- Texas Tech (11-1)
- Oregon (11-1)
- Ole Miss (11-1)
- Texas A&M (11-1)
- Oklahoma (10-2)
- Alabama (10-2)
- Notre Dame (10-2)
- BYU (11-1)
- Miami (10-2)
- Texas (9-3)
- Vanderbilt (10-2)
- Utah (10-2)
- Southern California (9-3)
- Virginia (10-2)
- Arizona (9-3)
- Michigan (9-3)
- Tulane (10-2)
- Houston (9-3)
- Georgia Tech (9-3)
- Iowa (8-4)
- North Texas (11-1)
- James Madison (11-1)
