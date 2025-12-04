SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Reveals Thoughts on CFP Selections Amid Ole Miss Buzz

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff picture after a historic season in the Magnolia State.

In an unprecedented move, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart Oxford amid a College Football Playoff run and take the head coaching job.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Could Kiffin's departure ultimately impact the Ole Miss Rebels' seeding in the College Football Playoff? It remains to be seen, but SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey reveals he'd like to continue improving the process.

Greg Sankey's Take:

“I respect that they’ve been assigned that,” Greg Sankey said. “You use the word satisfied. When you’re me, you’re never satisfied. You’re always trying to figure out, well, I think there should be more, and I’ve had different views on outcomes over the years.

"This is an incredibly strong conference and incredibly deep conference. We, as a staff, I think, are thorough and effective at providing information through the agreed upon channels. We respect that we have charged the selection committee with making those decisions. We’ll see what happens on Sunday.”

“Is there room? We spend time in an annual analysis of the selection process and outcomes,” Sankey added. “Members of the committee, later in the spring, are available for dialogue with the CFP management committee. That produces questions. You saw the introduction of a different strength of schedule analysis and a strength of record metric that are used.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey walks on the field prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"I think it’s important for us to understand how those are used to dig in more to the evaluation. I also think more about the metrics that are used, and are those rated properly. Those are things that can only be learned when decisions are made, but I look forward to that conversation. Is there room to make adjustment?

"We just saw that there were some adjustments introduced last year, and that would be an indication of yes. The process for agreeing upon those involves more people than only me.”

