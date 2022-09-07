Rebels’ Offensive Lineman Eli Acker: ‘Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins Are Freaks'

OXFORD, Miss.—The Ole Miss Rebels beat the Troy Trojans this past weekend, and even though the score indicates the game wasn’t close, the Rebels had a relatively lackluster performance.

The running back room without a doubt had the best game. Zach Evans led the way with 130 yards on 20 carries with 108 of those yards coming in the first half.

Offensive lineman Eli Acker discussed what his thoughts were on the running game.

“I expected that,” Acker said. “[Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins] are freaks, and I can’t wait to see what they do later on in the year.”

While the running backs did get help from their guys in the trenches, the quarterbacks were a little less fortunate.

“We let too many guys free, myself included, on the first drive,” Acker said. “Just letting guys through, the quarterbacks need to have more time. I know I let a player run through and we had a guy wide open down field.”

This week, Luke Altmyer will start against Central Arkansas, and it will be interesting to see how the Rebels' offensive line responds to his cadences after having Jaxson Dart under center this past game.

“That one was on us,” Acker said. “It was a certain play and we failed to execute. It wasn’t on the quarterback.”

Acker believes his guys can turn around these mistakes because of the versatility in the group.

“There were three teams that started 10 or more guys last season, and we were one of them because of injuries,” Acker said. “You never know what might happen, but the next man will be ready.”

The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Central Arkansas Bears on Sep. 10.

