Eli Manning Reacts to Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin Suggested for New York Giants Job
The race for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has America's attention as multiple programs continue looking to sway the decision-maker out of Oxford.
From the Florida Gators to the LSU Tigers, Kiffin has remained a hot commodity on the coaching carousel with multiple schools targeting him, but it could also trickle into NFL openings this offseason.
The New York Giants officially fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday amid the organization's 2-8 start to the 2025 season.
Under Daboll, the Giants blew four double-digit leads this season while rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been evaluated for four concussions across his first season with the franchise.
Now, after relieving Daboll of his duties as the decision-maker, the organization will navigate a coaching search.
Could Kiffin emerge as a candidate? The betting lines believe so with the Ole Miss head coach sitting at No. 1 as the favorite, according to BetOnline.
New York Giants Next Head Coach Odds:
1. Lane Kiffin: +500
2. Kliff Kingsbury: +600
3. Klint Kubiak: +800
4. Joe Brady: +800
5. Jessie Minter: +900
Ole Miss icon, and New York Giants legend Eli Manning, weighed in on the "Kiffin to New York" buzz with the Rebels head coach being suggested for the job.
"I'm staying out of that business," Manning said when asked about the job as a whole along with Kiffin as a potential candidate.
“With coach Coughlin, he understood, made some changes, I think it was because he knew he had great leadership in a lot of guys who had been around for a number of years, been used to his system and he could let us take over some of that leadership responsibilities with the team,’’ Manning said of what Daboll may need to improve upon.
“Daboll, hey, you got to be yourself though, you got to coach the only way you know how to coach, and I think he does a good job, and you can’t let one tough season impact the way you’re gonna be or the way you’re gonna coach.’’
Now, as the coaching search ramps up across both the college football landscape and NFL, Kiffin remains a hot commodity with all eyes on the Ole Miss decision-maker's future.
