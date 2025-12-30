Drew Brees, Eli Manning Among 15 Named Hall of Fame Finalists
Since the waning years of his career, football fans have debated whether former Giants quarterback Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer. On Feb. 5, they will get an answer for the second straight year.
Manning is among 15 modern players the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced as finalists for its class of 2026 Tuesday morning. He is one of two quarterbacks up for the honor, along with ex-Chargers and Saints signal-caller Drew Brees.
Per the Hall, up to five of the 15 can earn election; they need to reach a vote threshold of 80% to do so. These inductees will join five finalists in other categories, including ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick and New England owner Robert Kraft.
Here's a quick roundup of the 15 players eligible for selection.
2026 Hall of Fame Modern-Era Finalists
Willie Anderson
Four-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro tackle; cornerstone of 2000s Bengals teams.
Drew Brees
One of football's most statistically dominant quarterbacks; overcame catastrophic shoulder injury to guide Saints' first Super Bowl run.
Jahri Evans
Division II product who became four-time All-Pro guard with Saints and Brees's longtime protector.
Larry Fitzgerald
Hyper-consistent Cardinals wide receiver enjoyed nine different 1,000-yard seasons.
Frank Gore
Extraordinarily durable running back broke out with 49ers in mid-2000s and ranks third all-time in rushing attempts.
Torry Holt
"Greatest Show on Turf" mainstay and seven-time Pro Bowler; spent all but one year with St. Louis Rams.
Luke Kuechly
Linebacking whiz packed seven Pro Bowl appearances in eight years for Cam Newton-era Panthers—and was Defensive Rookie of the Year his only non-Pro Bowl year.
Eli Manning
Reached four Pro Bowls with Giants, but will always be remembered for winning two Super Bowl duels with Tom Brady.
Terrell Suggs
Seven-time Pro Bowler and Ravens defensive cornerstone is NFL's all-time leader in tackles for loss.
Adam Vinatieri
Kicker of 24 years for Patriots and Colts holds records for field goals made and attempted.
Reggie Wayne
Six-time Pro Bowler for Colts accumulated 14,345 receiving yards and bridged Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck's tenures.
Kevin Williams
Six-time Pro Bowler with Vikings made Hall of Fame's All-2000s team and helped anchor one of era's best defenses.
Jason Witten
Harbinger of skilled tight ends to come cracked 1,000-yard mark on four different occasions for Cowboys.
Darren Woodson
Five-time Pro Bowler for Cowboys won three Super Bowls.
Marshal Yanda
Late bloomer for Ravens made two All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls, including in his last year to help Lamar Jackson win MVP.