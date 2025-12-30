SI

Drew Brees, Eli Manning Among 15 Named Hall of Fame Finalists

Which players will vie for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio?

Patrick Andres

Drew Brees and Eli Manning, icons in the Deep South, will compete with 13 others for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Drew Brees and Eli Manning, icons in the Deep South, will compete with 13 others for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since the waning years of his career, football fans have debated whether former Giants quarterback Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer. On Feb. 5, they will get an answer for the second straight year.

Manning is among 15 modern players the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced as finalists for its class of 2026 Tuesday morning. He is one of two quarterbacks up for the honor, along with ex-Chargers and Saints signal-caller Drew Brees.

Per the Hall, up to five of the 15 can earn election; they need to reach a vote threshold of 80% to do so. These inductees will join five finalists in other categories, including ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick and New England owner Robert Kraft.

Here's a quick roundup of the 15 players eligible for selection.

2026 Hall of Fame Modern-Era Finalists

Willie Anderson

Four-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro tackle; cornerstone of 2000s Bengals teams.

Drew Brees

One of football's most statistically dominant quarterbacks; overcame catastrophic shoulder injury to guide Saints' first Super Bowl run.

Jahri Evans

Division II product who became four-time All-Pro guard with Saints and Brees's longtime protector.

Larry Fitzgerald

Hyper-consistent Cardinals wide receiver enjoyed nine different 1,000-yard seasons.

Frank Gore

Extraordinarily durable running back broke out with 49ers in mid-2000s and ranks third all-time in rushing attempts.

Torry Holt

"Greatest Show on Turf" mainstay and seven-time Pro Bowler; spent all but one year with St. Louis Rams.

Luke Kuechly

Linebacking whiz packed seven Pro Bowl appearances in eight years for Cam Newton-era Panthers—and was Defensive Rookie of the Year his only non-Pro Bowl year.

Eli Manning

Reached four Pro Bowls with Giants, but will always be remembered for winning two Super Bowl duels with Tom Brady.

Terrell Suggs

Seven-time Pro Bowler and Ravens defensive cornerstone is NFL's all-time leader in tackles for loss.

Adam Vinatieri

Kicker of 24 years for Patriots and Colts holds records for field goals made and attempted.

Reggie Wayne

Six-time Pro Bowler for Colts accumulated 14,345 receiving yards and bridged Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck's tenures.

Kevin Williams

Six-time Pro Bowler with Vikings made Hall of Fame's All-2000s team and helped anchor one of era's best defenses.

Jason Witten

Harbinger of skilled tight ends to come cracked 1,000-yard mark on four different occasions for Cowboys.

Darren Woodson

Five-time Pro Bowler for Cowboys won three Super Bowls.

Marshal Yanda

Late bloomer for Ravens made two All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls, including in his last year to help Lamar Jackson win MVP.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL