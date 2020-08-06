Eli Manning to be Inducted Into New Jersey Hall of Fame

Eli Manning has received no shortage of post-retirement accolades.

Wednesday evening marked yet another of these post-career awards, as the New Jersey Hall of Fame announced that they would be inducting the youngest Manning, following his 16 years in a New York Giants uniform that netted the team two Lombardi Trophies.

Not a Hall of Fame for just athletes, Manning joins Anne Hathaway, Cissy Houston, Fran Lebowitz and others in the 2020 class.

The state-wide award comes on the heels of other major honors given to Manning from his former organization and institution. Right after his retirement earlier this year, the New York Giants announced that they would be retiring Manning's number No. 10 and inducting him into the team's Ring of Honor.

Shortly after, Ole Miss announced that they will also be retiring Manning's No. 10, making him just the third Rebel football player to have his number retired.

“We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli’s No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history,” said Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter at the time. “Like Chucky (Mullens) and Archie (Manning), Eli left an indelible impact on our program and the game of football as a whole. His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the N.J. Hall of Fame will not be holding their standard in-person induction ceremony. Instead, the hall will be doing a virtual ceremony on October 18.

