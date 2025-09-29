The Grove Report

ESPN FPI Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football's Remaining Schedule After Week 5 Win

Lane Kiffin and Co. remain unbeaten in 2025, take down the Bayou Bengals in a Week 5 thriller.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
In this story:

No. 4 Ole Miss has taken America by storm across the last 48 hours following a top-five victory over Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

Lane Kiffin's program surged up the latest AP Top-25 Poll after moving from No. 13 to No. 4 with storylines galore surrounding the Rebels.

From Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss lighting up the SEC to Kiffin steering the ship in the right direction in Oxford, Ole Miss has officially arrived in 2025.

“There’s a lot left to play and I do think it means something to (the players). To say, ‘Okay. There’s four returning starters and this was supposed to be a rebuilding year and a down year for Ole Miss,”  said on Sunday on a Zoom call with local media. 

“So I do think it speaks to where we’ve come as a program. …Pete Carroll used to say, ‘Anybody can do it once, but can you do it continuous years?’ Can you be consistent to do things.

Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. LSU Tigers.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"That’s not just getting a good quarterback or something like that like you see some coaches do. That’s pretty cool that that’s happened five years in a row.”

Ole Miss has a challenging schedule ahead - including a road game against Georgia and a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. What are the program's chances in each clash?

The ESPN Football Power Index weighed in on the trajectory of the Rebels and what could happen down the stretch of the season.

The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:

*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*

Washington St. (October 11) – 98.4 percent chance to win
at Georgia (October 18) – 39.3 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 53.0 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 80.2 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 82.7 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 77.4 percent chance to win

Ole Miss Rebels Football: LSU Tigers Week.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are favored in every game remaining on the 2025 schedule with the exception of a road matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

No. 4 Ole Miss will utilize an open date this Saturday to rehab nagging injuries prior to a gauntlet of Southeastern Conference games down the stretch of October following Week 7 against Washington State.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival

No. 1 Running Back in America Set to Visit Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers Matchup

Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football