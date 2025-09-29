ESPN FPI Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football's Remaining Schedule After Week 5 Win
No. 4 Ole Miss has taken America by storm across the last 48 hours following a top-five victory over Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Lane Kiffin's program surged up the latest AP Top-25 Poll after moving from No. 13 to No. 4 with storylines galore surrounding the Rebels.
From Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss lighting up the SEC to Kiffin steering the ship in the right direction in Oxford, Ole Miss has officially arrived in 2025.
“There’s a lot left to play and I do think it means something to (the players). To say, ‘Okay. There’s four returning starters and this was supposed to be a rebuilding year and a down year for Ole Miss,” said on Sunday on a Zoom call with local media.
“So I do think it speaks to where we’ve come as a program. …Pete Carroll used to say, ‘Anybody can do it once, but can you do it continuous years?’ Can you be consistent to do things.
"That’s not just getting a good quarterback or something like that like you see some coaches do. That’s pretty cool that that’s happened five years in a row.”
Ole Miss has a challenging schedule ahead - including a road game against Georgia and a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. What are the program's chances in each clash?
The ESPN Football Power Index weighed in on the trajectory of the Rebels and what could happen down the stretch of the season.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
Washington St. (October 11) – 98.4 percent chance to win
at Georgia (October 18) – 39.3 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 53.0 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 80.2 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 82.7 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 77.4 percent chance to win
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are favored in every game remaining on the 2025 schedule with the exception of a road matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
No. 4 Ole Miss will utilize an open date this Saturday to rehab nagging injuries prior to a gauntlet of Southeastern Conference games down the stretch of October following Week 7 against Washington State.
