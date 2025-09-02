Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide remain in headlines following a season-opening loss to the Florida State Seminoles this past weekend.
Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos called his shot against the Crimson Tide where he backed it up on the field behind a strong performance at Doak Campbell Stadium.
This offseason, Castellanos said in an interview that, "Nick Saban can't save [Alabama]" in Week 1.
“People, I don't know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast,” Castellanos said. “I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me.
"And then the ACC, I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I'm with a squad. I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me.”
Now, after a 31-17 victory for Florida State over Alabama, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer has been in headlines with the fanbase seemingly "writing him off" after a sluggish start in Tuscaloosa.
Following Alabama's loss, sportsbooks began logging betting odds on who the next head coach of the Crimson Tide could be if the program went in that direction.
Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller Lane Kiffin has the third-best betting odds, according to one book.
Kiffin sits behind former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.
For the Ole Miss head coach, he's openly raved about the Rebels and his love for Oxford after five seasons as the shot-caller in the Magnolia State.
“It’s really been an amazing five years personally and professionally there in Oxford, and I reflect on that like life, with so many good things of gains and losses. With my daughter, Landry, being there, and now Knox and Layla living there, it really is amazing,” Kiffin said, later adding:
“I’m not saying this because I’m the head coach. I don’t give you coach-speak. The people of Oxford, when you lose your parents and you see how they are and how they helped take care of them towards the end, or how much they really cared about them, it just opened my eyes to a totally different way.”
Kiffin has helped revamp the Ole Miss program with his name remaining at the forefront of head coaching conversations despite openly voicing his appreciation for Oxford.
Now, he's in headlines for what could be an Alabama Crimson Tide head coaching carousel if Alabama were to go in that direction.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.