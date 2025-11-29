ESPN Insider Reveals Whether Lane Kiffin Should Coach CFP If He Chooses LSU Tigers
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) further cemented the program's College Football Playoff chances on Friday after taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium.
With the win, Lane Kiffin and Co. moved to 11-1 on the season with the Rebels solidifying a spot in the 12-team bracket following the historic season in Oxford.
“Well, I think it’s an unbelievable job by these players,” Kiffin said postgame. “You know, we only returned two starters from last year.
"We were picked, I think, ninth or something in the conference. So for these guys to overcome adversity throughout the years, throughout the year, play really well, like they played a great second half today.
“So I’m just really happy for our fans, for our players, and you know, all the stuff they’ve done with all week, from outside people saying that they were distracting to his noise. And this is what these guys do.
"They’ve been dealing there for a long time. So I think it actually brings them together, and they play like that because of all the stuff outside.”
But as a decision looms for Kiffin between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers, it draws the question many are seeking an answer to.
Would the Ole Miss administration allow Kiffin to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff if he departed for LSU?
ESPN's Booger McFarland and Kirk Herbstreit weighed in.
Booger McFarland's Take:
“I think you should always be able to finish what you start,” McFarland said at halftime of LSU-Oklahoma. “Even from the LSU side, if he does decide to come to LSU, I don’t think LSU would have a problem allowing Lane to coach Ole Miss because, again, finishing what you started. That’s the sticking point.”
“Do the right thing,” McFarland said. “Ask the players, ‘Hey, what would you like to do?’ … If he does decide to go, ask the players if you’re the AD.”
“These players get the opportunity to make that move on their own anyway in January,” McFarland said. “So, regardless if Lane can speak to them — even if they ban Lane Kiffin and say ‘Okay, you’re leaving, you can’t coach.’
"You mean to tell me he can’t text the players and when the portal opens in January, if those players wanted to come, they can still come.”
Kirk Herbstreit Chimes In:
“The tricky part is the year Ole Miss is having,” Herbstreit said during ESPN College GameDay. “Forget Atlanta and the SEC Championship. This team is a team you don’t want to play in the CFP right now.
"So, I think if you’re in charge at Ole Miss and if Lane decides to go elsewhere, you need to set your emotions to the side. You need to look at 2025 and this team with their coach, and give them a chance to finish this run.”
