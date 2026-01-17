Paul Finebaum Predicts Lane Kiffin Was 'Relieved' By Ole Miss Football's Recent Moves

Once Lane Kiffin made the move to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the LSU gig, all attention turned to Pete Golding to lead the program into the College Football Playoff amid a historic season in Oxford.

Despite Kiffin requesting to coach in the postseason, officials at Ole Miss turned down the opportunity for him to do so with Golding then being elevated from defensive coordinator to full-time head coach.

From there, the rest is history with the Rebels then earning back-to-back College Football Playoff wins over Tulane and Georgia - setting the state for a "Final Four" clash against the Miami Hurricanes where Ole Miss fell in the final minute.

But the historic run is one that has set the stage for the future of the Ole Miss program as Golding looks to keep the momentum rolling in the Magnolia State.

Now, SEC Network's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on the College Football Playoff run and Kiffin's emotions following the loss to Miami in the semifinals.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“I think deep down, he had to be very relieved,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. “I’m not going to be so cynical to think that he would root against Ole Miss. I don’t think he would. I think it’s a part of who he is.

"But the idea that Ole Miss is playing for national championship, I think from a Lane Kiffin standpoint, probably made his next week and a half a lot easier, because that story just died. It died in the desert, and, quite frankly, it probably should have.”

Finebaum had openly admitted that he was rooting for the Rebels in the postseason amid Kiffin's departure.

“I’m still a believer in Ole Miss,” Finebaum stated earlier this month. “Believing in Ole Miss means you have to believe that Trinidad Chambliss is going to be the most impactful player on that field. … It’s not a pick that I have a lot of confidence in, but I’m still gonna — I just hate to pick against this team right now, based on what I know about them.

“Maybe some of it is wanting. Because I would really like to see Ole Miss win at all. Just to show the nation what a fraud Lane Kiffin is.”

Now, as the new era of Ole Miss Football unfolds, all eyes are on Golding and Co. to keep the ship steered in the right direction headng into the 2026 season with a new-look roster.

