ESPN Predicts Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, Texas to Make College Football Playoff
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-0 SEC) remains the talk of the town heading into Week 12 with the program in Oxford riding a historic start to the 2025 season.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are firing on all cylinders across the first 10 games of the year with the school's first College Football Playoff berth within arms reach as the final stretch of the season nears.
Ole Miss has a pair of matchups against the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs remaining on the docket to close out the year as the Rebels inch closer to a berth to the Playoff.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players.," Kiffin said of this weekend's matchup against Florida.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
With an opportunity to win out and reach the College Football Playoff, ESPN has locked in the recent bracket projection with the Rebels receiving a favorable draw as a host in the first round.
ESPN College Football Playoff Bracket Projection
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M (SEC champ)
No. 4 Alabama
First-Round Games
No. 12 South Florida (American champ) at No. 5 Georgia
No. 11 Georgia Tech(ACC champ) at No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Texas Tech (Big 12 champ)
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oregon
Quarterfinal Matchups
No. 12 South Florida/No. 5 Georgia winner vs. No. 4 Alabama
No. 11 Georgia Tech/No. 6 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 10 Texas/No. 7 Texas Tech winner vs. No. 2 Indiana
No. 9 Notre Dame/No. 8 Oregon winner vs. No. 1 Ohio State
Now, with two games remaining in the 2025 season against Florida and Mississippi State, the Ole Miss Rebels are inching closer towards a College Football Playoff with all eyes on Kiffin's crew.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.