Ole Miss Football Sets Visit With Dynamic USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns EDGE Target

Grayson (Ga.) three-star edge rusher Ismael Schiefer has locked in an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he navigates a busy offseason in his recruitment.

Schiefer checks in as a Top-30 EDGE in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools piquing his interest after a strong sophomore campaign at IMG Academy.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, after his sophomore campaign on the prep scene, Schiefer is beginning to identify early contenders in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside multiple heavy-hitters on the unofficial visit schedule.

The talented Peach State native will check in with:

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 17

- Tennessee Volunteers: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

- LSU Tigers: March 22

- Florida Gators: March 28

- USC Trojans: April 4

- Texas Longhorns: April 11

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 18

It's a busy offseason schedule for Schiefer with the Ole Miss Rebels and Pete Golding looking to make an impact during their visit on March 20 as Spring Camp inches closer in Oxford.

Ole Miss is preparing to bring in multiple top targets this offseason with Golding and Co. beginning to swing for the fences in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.

The Target to Know:

Ole Miss is preparing to host multiple coveted targets in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle this month - including America's No. 1 safety, Giovanni Tuggle. amid a meteoric rise.

The Winder (Ga.) four-star safety will make his way to Oxford this offseason for an unofficial visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Tuggle, the top-ranked safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, has quickly emerged as the top defensive back in America after back-to-back dominant seasons to begin his prep career.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder made a splash as a freshman in 2024 where he logged 39 tackles and 6 interceptions in 8 varsity contests against the top talent in the Peach State.

Courtesy of Giovanni Tuggle on X.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign last fall and the top-ranked safety logged 74 tackles (53 solo, 21 assisted), 2.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

- Clemson Tigers: March 6

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 9

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 12

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 17

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 24

- Texas Longhorns: March 26

- Nebraska Cornhuskers: March 27

- Florida State Seminoles: March 31

- Florida Gators: April 2

- Oregon Ducks: April 11

