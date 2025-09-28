ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 5 With Ole Miss Football Surging
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain unbeaten to open the 2025 season after a critical Southeastern Conference victory over the LSU Tigers in Week 5.
In a matchup that stole headlines all week leading into it, Kiffin and Co. handled business at Vaught Hemingway Stadium being a masterclass performance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
“Today, beating No. 4-ranked LSU, one of our rivals, it’s like a dream come true,” Chambliss said. “A great team win, great team win.
"Defense played amazing. Offensive line gave me a great pocket and our receivers just made plays. Our running backs, Kewan Lacy and Logan Diggs just running it in. Yeah, it was a great win.”
After back-to-back performances where the Ferris State transfer eclipsed 400 yards of total offense in wins over Arkansas and Tulane, Chambliss worked his magic once again against the No. 4 defense in the SEC.
Chambliss ended the first half with 242 yards of total offense with the Division II All-American transfer lighting up LSU's defense from start to finish.
He was simply sensational against a Top-20 defense in America with his dual-threat abilities giving the Tigers fits.
The Rebels' signal-caller was the clearcut MVP on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after orchestrating drive after drive that resulted in points on an LSU defense that gave up 9.6 points per game heading into Week 5.
Chambliss ended the night with 314 passing yards and 71 rushing yards to once again get over 380 yards of total offense in his third consecutive game.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels officially have America's attention with the program set to cruise into the Top-10 of the AP Top-25 Poll on Sunday.
Along with the Rebels, the Oregon Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide handled business in Week 5 with the trio of programs set to make noise in the latest power rankings.
On Sunday, the ESPN Football Power Index revealed the updated rankings. Where did Ole Miss land?
The Updated ESPN FPI Top-25: Week 5 Edition
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Texas Longhorns
5. Indiana Hoosiers
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Georgia Bulldogs
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Miami Hurricanes
10. USC Trojans
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the Top-10 after taking down the LSU Tigers with the program surging in Power Rankings across the country.
The remainder of the rankings [11-25]:
11. Penn State Nittany Lions
12. Michigan Wolverines
13. Tennessee Volunteers
14. Vanderbilt Commodores
15. Oklahoma Sooners
16. Texas A&M Aggies
17. Missouri Tigers
18. BYU Cougars
19. LSU Tigers
20. Texas Tech Red Raiders
21. Nebraska Cornhuskers
22. Utah Utes
23. Auburn Tigers
24. Florida State Seminoles
25. TCU Horned Frogs
Now, the Rebels will roll into the open date riding a five-game winning streak while sitting atop the Southeastern Conference after five weeks.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
No. 1 Running Back in America Set to Visit Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers Matchup
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.