NFL Legend Troy Aikman Reacts to Lane Kiffin's Move to Depart Ole Miss for LSU Tigers

In a move that took social media by storm, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for an opportunity to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will play in the College Football Playoff this month amid a historic 2025 season with a first-round matchup against Tulane locked in at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Kiffin revealed his desire to coach the team in the College Football Playoff, with the Rebels set to host the first-round, but was denied his request by Ole Miss officials.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, with his move to Baton Rouge made official, NFL icon Troy Aikman has revealed his thoughts on the decision.

Troy Aikman's Take: Kiffin's Ole Miss Departure

“Lane Kiffin’s motivation? Is it his thought that it’s a better opportunity for him at LSU? Possibly,” said Aikman. “Is it money? Possibly. Is it lifestyle? Possibly.

"I can’t answer any of those questions. But whatever his motivation is, he feels like LSU is the right place for him. So I don’t fault him for that at all.

“I know there’s always hard feelings. Ole Miss did not want to lose Lane Kiffin. Once he made the decision to leave, now he’s a pariah.

"Let’s get this guy just as far away from us as we can. I understand that as well. Everybody gets a little bit jaded.”

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: