ESPN Reveals Game That Will 'Define' Ole Miss Football's 2025 Season
The Ole Miss Rebels will have a new-look roster in 2025 as they try to redeem themselves from missing out on the College Football Playoff in 2024. Standing in their way will be a schedule very similar to the one they faced last year.
Each of the Rebels' conference opponents in 2025 is the same as the 2024 slate, but the host location has been flipped for each contest. Ole Miss will travel to Kentucky, Georgia, Oklahoma and Mississippi State while playing host to Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina and Florida.
Pair that with non-conference matchups against Georgia State, Tulane, Washington State and The Citadel, and it would seem that the Rebels would have a manageable schedule, if they hope to reach the CFP this fall. But what game will be the make-or-break point for Ole Miss?
ESPN recently did a story on one game for each of its current Top 25 teams that will define their 2025 season, and Ole Miss' came in the form of its home date on Nov. 15 against Florida. You can read Andrea Adelson's reasoning below.
"Once again, Ole Miss has what appears to be a manageable schedule, as it plays the same conference opponents it did in 2024 only in reverse -- home games last season are road games this year. The easy one to choose here is the game at Georgia on Oct. 18. But remember, the Rebels easily beat the Bulldogs 28-10 last season. Where they tripped up was against teams they should have beaten, and that ultimately cost them a spot in the CFP. That is why I am going with a bit of a wild card -- vs. Florida on Nov. 15. That third loss in 2024 to the Gators is what did in the Rebels."
Adelson goes on to say that 10 wins should get Ole Miss to the SEC Championship game or earn the Rebels an at-large playoff bid, and she believes that Lane Kiffin's team will be within striking distance of the CFP yet again in 2025. The deciding factor, however, will be this late-season game against Florida.
Like the 2024 season, the Rebels' 2025 game against Florida comes directly ahead of the Egg Bowl, which this year will feature a trip to Starkville. Ole Miss will be coming off a home game against The Citadel the week prior, but it will have two weeks to prepare for Mississippi State after facing the Gators at home.
Perhaps Ole Miss can get revenge on Florida for ruining its playoff dreams, but in order to be in a position for it to matter that late in the year, the Rebels will have to take care of business in its first 10 games before they take on the Gators.