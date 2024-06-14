Ex-Ole Miss Rebels DE Tavius Robinson 'Getting Better Every Day' for Baltimore Ravens
OXFORD, Miss. -- After being drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, former Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Tavius Robinson had a rather quiet rookie campaign, but he is gearing up to make an even greater impact in 2024.
The 6-6, 258-pound edge rusher appeared in all 17 games for Baltimore last season, recording 26 total tackles and one sack. The former Rebel has started to turn heads this offseason with mandatory camps underway, and his veteran teammate, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, recently gave high praise to Robinson.
"He's getting better every day," Van Noy said of Robinson. "He's allowed to play faster, play with more confidence and swagger. I think that's what we're going to see this year."
The Guleph, Ontario, native spent 2020-22 with Ole Miss after being a two-year letter winner at the University of Guelph in Ontario. In three seasons with the Rebels, Robinson recorded 90 total tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and five forced fumbles. Robinson's best outing in an Ole Miss uniform came in 2022 against the Auburn Tigers. Robinson racked up five total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
2024 was another quiet year for the Rebels, NFL draft-wise, but 2025 is shaping up to be a much busier year for Ole Miss, as an SEC Network analyst recently called Ole Miss' 2024 roster the most NFL-ready roster the program has ever fielded.