SEC Network Analyst Praises Ole Miss Rebels' 'Most NFL-Ready Roster' in Program History
OXFORD, Miss. -- SEC Network analyst Roman Harper did not play down the amount of NFL-ready talent that the Ole Miss Rebels have stockpiled ahead of the 2024 college football season. Harper made an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show on Tuesday afternoon and gave high praise to the Rebels.
"Ole Miss, at this point right now, has more NFL-ready talent than at any point in Ole Miss school history," Harper said via the Paul Finebaum show on Tuesday. "That's what you have to live up to. You got the quarterback (Jaxson Dart), two wide receivers (Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins), you got Juice Wells coming in, and Ulysses Bentley also coming back. Yes, you lost a star running back (Quinshon Judkins), but Bentley is a very very good running back.
"Then on the other side of the [ball], you went out and got Florida's best d-lineman (Princely Umanmielen) and [Walter] Nolen from Texas A&M. In the secondary, you also brought in Trey Amos - who made a lot of clutch plays in Alabama's secondary last year in their win in the SEC championship game. [Ole Miss has] NFL-ready guys who are going to hear their names called to get drafted."
The Rebels did not send many players to the 2024 NFL Draft, but that will not be the case in 2025. Just about every starter could end up heading for the pros once the 2024-25 college football season wraps up, giving this upcoming season a real "Last Dance" feeling.
Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, and Juice Wells headline Ole Miss' offensive draft prospects, while Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen are the defensive players to look out for. Fortunately, the draft is still months away and Ole Miss fans will get to see this stacked roster take a crack at winning the national championship this season.