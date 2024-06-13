Three Ole Miss Rebels Named to 2024 Phil Steele Preseason All-America Team
OXFORD, Miss. -- The preseason accolades are rolling in for the Ole Miss Rebels football team ahead of the 2024 season, as the program revealed on Thursday that three players have been named to the 2024 Phil Steele Preseason All-America Teams.
Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris was named to the Second Team, while tight end Caden Prieskorn and defensive lineman Walter Nolen were tabbed to the Third Team. All three players were also named to the 2024 Phil Steele All-SEC First Team - which was also unveiled on Thursday.
Harris earned a spot on the Second Team after leading Ole Miss in receiving yards (985) and touchdown receptions (8) in 2023. Harris enters the 2024 season as one of the best receivers in the Southeastern Conference, and the argument could be made that he should be a member of the First Team.
Nolen landed on the third team after spending the last two seasons playing for the Texas A&M Aggies. Nolen was the Rebels' biggest addition this offseason, as the former five-star was rated as the No. 1 overall player available in the NCAA Transfer Portal. In 2023 with the Aggies, the Memphis, Tenn., native recorded 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
Prieskorn made the Third Team after recording 449 yards and four touchdowns on 30 receptions in 2023. The former Memphis Tiger only appeared in 10 games last season due to injury, but he made his healthy reps count. Prieskorn gave Rebel fans a sign of things to come when he lit up the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Peach Bowl, hauling in 136 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 10 catches.