Expert Computer Model Logs Final Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will take the field in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After a statement victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9, Lane Kiffin and Co. saw their College Football Playoff chances increase by a significant margin.
But the program must remain hot down the stretch with a matchup against LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks up next on the docket in Oxford.
"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said this week.
"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule.
"I think about what we just did going to Georgia and Oklahoma and playing those those type of players."
With kickoff inching closer at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the final predictions are rolling in with the Rebels entering as the favorites.
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
ESPN FPI's Take: Rebels Dominate the Gamecocks
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 81.0 percent chance of walking out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an SEC win under their belts.
The FPI gives the South Carolina Gamecocks just a 19.0 percent chance to earn a win with the analytics favoring Kiffin and Co. at home.
The SP+ Prediction: Rebels Roll at Home
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have an 85 percent chance to walk out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an SEC victory under their belts.
On the other side, the Gamecocks have a 15 percent chance to win with the SP+ computer model predicting a 34-17 final score in Oxford - in favor of Ole Miss.
No. 7 Ole Miss and South Carolina will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT with Kiffin's crew looking to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
