Finally Healthy, Luke Hasz Playing With Chip on His Shoulder For Ole Miss

OXFORD | At the time of his arrival in Oxford, Ole Miss believed it had picked up a big piece for its offense in 2025 by signing transfer tight end Luke Hasz.

The Rebels were right to think so too, even with standout Dae’Quan Wright in the same position room. In two seasons with Arkansas, Hasz recorded 577 receiving yards on 42 receptions (13.7 YPC) to go along with seven scores. When Hasz entered the portal, he was a consensus four-star and a top-three tight end on the open market.

However, after experiencing some discomfort in his foot during organized team activities last July, an X-ray revealed an ankle fracture. The injury ended up completely changing the initial blueprint Ole Miss had for Hasz. Little did Ole Miss know that its entire offense would soon shift just two weeks into last season.

After initial fear that he could miss most of the season, Hasz’s debut as a Rebel came in Week 3 against Arkansas which also marked Trinidad Chambliss’ first Division I start. Though Hasz was named a team captain for the coin toss against his former Hogs, he wasn’t much of an on-field factor that night in what was an offensive explosion between both teams.

Hasz ended up rushing some of the recovery process, not being fully healthy until late October and by the time Ole Miss had already established its offensive formula. He finished his first season in Oxford playing in 12 games, catching just three passes for 28 yards as well as a touchdown in the Sugar Bowl.

Ready to bounce-back

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz (9) catches a touchdown pass during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, entering his senior season with the Rebels in 2026, Hasz remains healthy and on track to play a substantial role in Ole Miss’ offense. The mental aspect of the injury is also something that sticks.

“Physically now I feel great,” Hasz told us at Ole Miss Media Day. “I feel like I’m in a great spot with my health, mobility, my speed and all things of that nature. Mentally, I feel like it helped mold me. With everything in life, even outside of football, things like that happen.”

Hasz said he plays every season with a chip on his shoulder, but ‘even more’ than ever for this upcoming season.

What can fans expect from a healthy Hasz?

“Just using my size to my advantage. Whether that be with blocking with good technique and just having a high motor,” Hasz explained following Thursday’s opening practice. “Some of that is going to be doing a good job when the ball isn’t in my hands. When the time comes to make a play I’m going to do everything I can to make it.

Just being able to make an impact and help our team win and go even further than we did last year. I think that’s the biggest thing. I mean last year was very special even though it wasn’t what I expected, it was more than I expected because we won a lot of games.”

Throughout the offseason, sources have indicated to Ole Miss On SI that Hasz has been a standout receiving target for Chambliss and has presented challenges for linebackers in coverage.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound tight end is a Bixby, Oklahoma native. Hasz played close to home last fall and will get to do it again this year in Norman.

The Rebels making the road trip again to Memorial Stadium will mean something a little extra to Hasz, but he’ll go back to the basics when game week arrives in mid-November. Also like last year, it’s expected to be one of the biggest swing games on Ole Miss’ 2026 schedule.

“You’d like to say it doesn’t, but sometimes it does (mean more). Just the way you prepare and practice nothing changes,” Hasz added. “Going back to one of those places back home are so much special that it means a lot most of the time. But you kind of just block it out. Each day in practice just focusing on what we have to do to win, and not focused about who we’re playing necessarily. Obviously we have to know who we’re playing, but just focusing on the schematics and stuff and what we have to do to win games.”

Ole Miss will open the upcoming season on Sunday, Sept. 6, against Louisville in Music City. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

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