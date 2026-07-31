One Ole Miss Leader Fans Will Appreciate More by November

The Ole Miss Rebels are the most unique team entering the 2026 college football season.

Not too many teams with a first-year head coach are a College Football Playoff contender. But not a lot of first-year head coaches have a Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy on their roster.

This roster is filled with talent, and there are plenty of names for fans to be excited about this season. However, there is one player who could become one of the most beloved on the roster by the time November rolls around.

A Trusted Target

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz (9) catches a touchdown pass during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's been a lot of talk about the Rebels' wide receiving unit heading into this season. While the jury is still out on how great they can be, Chambliss could find help in another Rebels target.

Tight end Luke Hasz could become the most trusted target in the pass game for Chambliss and head coach Pete Golding.

Hasz joined the Rebels last season under then head coach Lane Kiffin after spending two seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Unfortunately, the Rebels' tight end didn't have the season he had hoped for.

Hasz suffered an ankle injury last summer that caused him to miss the majority of the Rebels' historic 2025 season.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Luke Hasz (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025 season is now in the rearview. Now, Hasz can focus on finally having a healthy season for an offense that is going to be looking to break records.

Hasz could also be considered the veteran leader of the tight end unit. The senior is the oldest member of the unit and has a chance to be a teacher while also leading this unit on the field.

With only three receptions on the year this past season, fans may not trust what Hasz can bring to the team this season. There may even be a good chance the starting tight end role is up for grabs during fall camp.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But a healthy season could change everything for Hasz. If the senior tight end gets the chance to be in every game before November arrives, fans will be well aware of what he can do for this team.

If you're looking for someone who could surprise everyone this season, it's going to be Hasz. Chambliss has the ability to create stars. Hasz can become a beloved member of Rebels football history if he can show up when his quarterback needs him most.

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