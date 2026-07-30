Five Ole Miss Players Who Could Finish With Career Highs in 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels are looking for a fresh start, as well as finding what they had in 2025 as they prepare for the upcoming college football season.

First-year head coach Pete Golding has a roster that can find its way back to the College Football Playoff. However, it will take a special season.

For the Rebels to get back to the CFP, they will need strong performances from a few players. Here are five players who could have career seasons for the Rebels in 2026.

5. Kam Franklin, DE

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Kam Franklin (5) reacts with defensive back Antonio Kite (8) during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels will need a pass rushing presence, and that's where defensive end Kam Franklin comes into play.

Last season, Franklin had five sacks for the Rebels. A strong number, but Coach Golding would like to see that be higher this season, and it very well could be.

4. Luke Hasz, TE

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz (9) catches a touchdown pass during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An injury slowed down tight end Luke Hasz's 2025 campaign. Now, the senior tight end will be looking to leave his mark in Oxford.

With so much talk about what the wide receiving unit will look like for the Rebels this season, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will need a trusted target like Hasz.

Hasz's career season came during his sophomore season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. In that season, Hasz had 324 receiving yards. However, that number could be surpassed in 2026.

3. Luke Ferrelli, LB

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) reacts after a blocked field goal attempt by Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transfer linebacker Luke Ferrelli is going to be expected to be the leader of the linebacker unit in 2026.

In his true freshman season for the California Golden Bears, Ferreli had 38 solo tackles and 91 combined tackles.

There's no question that the new Rebels linebacker will be all over the field this season. Ferreli could even have a more impressive sophomore season.

2. Kewan Lacy, RB

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If running back Kewan Lacy has a better season this year than he did in 2025, then there's a good chance he will be hoisting the Heisman Trophy in December.

The one number Lacy could surpass this season as a career milestone could be his rushing yards total. Last season, Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards.

With more focus on Chambliss this season from opposing defenses, Lacy could very well have one of the greatest seasons in Rebels history, again.

1. Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss didn't even start the first two games of the season for the Rebels last season, and he still almost threw for 4,000 yards.

But it's the 22 passing touchdowns that could be the career number that is surpassed by the Rebels' quarterback this season.

If things go the way this fan base hopes this upcoming season. Lacy will have company on that Heisman Trophy stage.

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