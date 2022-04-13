Former Ole Miss Assistant Terrell Buckley Named XFL Head Coach

Terrell Buckley is giving the XFL a shot after two seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels

Former Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley has found himself a new head coaching job in the XFL. In 2023, the Mississippi native will be the head coach of an Orlando-based XFL team.

The XFL made eight head coaching announcements on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, April 5 Buckley posted a video of himself on Twitter signing paperwork, while also hinting that there was more on the way.

Buckley announced back in January that he and Ole Miss had agreed to part ways after two seasons with the Rebels. After not getting hired elsewhere at the college level, the former Ole Miss assistant will be giving the XFL a shot.

Buckley has spent the last six seasons coaching cornerbacks in the state of Mississippi. Buckley was the Ole Miss Rebels' cornerback coach from 2020 to 2021 after holding the same position at Mississippi State from 2016 to 2019.

As a player, Buckley's resume includes a 14-year NFL career and a Super Bowl Championship with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Buckley was drafted fifth overall in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Greenbay Packers and would spend time playing for the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and New York Jets.

Before he went pro, Buckley won the Jim Thorpe award with the Florida State Seminoles, an award given annually to the top defensive back in college football. Buckley was a 3x All-American for the Seminoles and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019 for his stellar collegiate career.

