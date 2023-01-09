Skip to main content

WATCH: Former Ole Miss TE Dawson Knox Honors Teammate Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox honors Damar Hamlin during his touchdown celebration.
ORCHARD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox honored his teammate, Damar Hamlin, after scoring his first and only touchdown on Sunday versus the New England Patriots.

With the game tied early in the second quarter, Knox hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass and showed his hospitalized teammate some love after he found the endzone for the sixth time this season.

The former Ole Miss Rebel proceeded to throw up the number three, formed a heart with his hands, and then pointed at the camera to shout out Hamlin who was watching from the hospital.

Knox finished the day with two receptions for 13 yards and one touchdown.

The Bills would go on to beat the Patriots 35-23 in the NFL regular season finale that was centered around their teammate.

Hamlin made headlines last Monday when he required CPR on the field after falling over unexpectedly during the matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was immediately rushed to the hospital and put on a breathing tube in critical condition. 

The entire football world has collectively held its breath waiting to hear good news about Hamlin, and thankfully, his condition steadily improved over the weekend, per CNN.

