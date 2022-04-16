Former Ole Miss Rebels Playing in USFL Opening Weekend

The new USFL season kicks off Saturday night, and multiple former Ole Miss Rebels will see the field.

Seven former Ole Miss Rebels will be a part of opening weekend in the new-look USFL.

The first USFL game of the season between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals will feature two former Ole Miss Rebels. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Birmingham, Ala., in Protective Stadium.

For the 2022 season, most USFL games will be played in Protective Stadium, while some will be held at Legion Field.

Former Ole Miss linebacker DeMarquis Gates will suit up at linebacker for the Stallions while Trae Elston, who played safety for the Rebels, will line up at cornerback for the Generals.

The next three games scheduled for opening weekend will be played on Easter Sunday. First, the Michigan Panthers, led by former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson, will play the Houston Gamblers at 11 a.m. CT. One of Patterson's targets on the Panthers is former Ole Miss receiver Quincy Adeboyejo.

Patterson was drafted with the first overall pick in the USFL Draft by Michigan and his old teammate, former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, was drafted second overall by the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Ta'amu and Patterson both competed for the starting quarterback position at Ole Miss back in 2017 before Patterson transferred to the Michigan Wolverines before the 2018 season.

Ta'amu is joined in Tampa Bay by former Ole Miss defensive tackle Austrian Robinson who won the Chucky Mullins award in 2019. The Bandits will close out the USFL's opening weekend against the Pittsburg Maulers on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT.

Former Ole Miss cornerback Derrick Jones will also see the field on Sunday, suiting up for the New Orleans Breakers to take on the Philadelphia Stars. Kickoff between the Breakers and the Stars is set for 3 p.m. CT.

Who knows if the new-look USFL will make it or not. At least now for the foreseeable future, Ole Miss fans can watch former Rebels try to stand out enough to get on another shot at the NFL.

