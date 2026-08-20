Former Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris Makes Transfer Portal Decision After Court Ruling

The Ole Miss Rebels received some interesting news Wednesday that could potentially impact the roster for the upcoming season.

Three former Ole Miss starters -- defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, tight end Dae’quan Wright, and defensive back Wydett William -- were among 16 players given injunctions to return to college football this following a Louisiana court ruling.

This sparked immediate hope for Ole Miss fans, as all three players could now have the opportunity to return Oxford. However, at least for now, Harris is set to explore other options.

Zxavian Harris Entering Transfer Portal, But Could Still Return to Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris is expected to enter the transfer portal following the recent ruling, per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. He recently suited up this offseason as an undrafted free agent for the New Orleans Saints.

Despite his expected entry into the portal, Harris is ruling out the possibility of returning to Ole Miss under head coach Pete Golding, per the report. He has familiarity with Golding after playing in his defensive scheme last season, but the signs are pointing to him heading elsewhere.

Zxavian Harris Called Out Lane Kiffin Last Season

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first team that comes to mind for Harris could be rejoining Lane Kiffin and committing to the LSU Tigers, but that wouldn't come without some initial tension.

Harris was outspoken last season about Kiffin's sudden departure from Ole Miss, calling it a "slap in the face."

"All he's been trying to do is steal our shine," Harris said, according to ESPN. "Like a slap and the backhand. He was trying to be a troll. We're going to troll him. We got something for him."

If not LSU, there are certainly a number of other elite programs that would welcome Harris to their defensive line for the upcoming season, especially since he's already in game shape after spending time with the Saints organization.

Zxavian Harris' Ole Miss Career

A Canton, MS native, Harris spent four years with the Rebels where he appeared in 52 games (25 starts) while posting 122 total tackles (59 solo), 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three pass breakups and one interception.

A Rebel through and through, it would certainly be a nice end to Ole Miss' eventful offseason if Harris were to return but it's best for fans not to get their hopes up at this stage.

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