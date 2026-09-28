Ole Miss Has a Bigger Problem Than One Bad Saturday

Pete Golding's team was outmatched on Saturday in the Swamp. The Ole Miss Rebels surrendered 52 points to the Florida Gators, resulting in Ole Miss' first loss of the season.

It was a disappointing performance by the Rebels after a tremendous win over LSU. They went in the opposite direction, and now they head into the bye week with a bad taste in their mouths. But Golding doesn't want his team to forget what happened.

"I don't want them to get this taste out of their mouth. That's what I told them. I never got the taste out of my mouth from Miami walking off the field [in last year's CFP semifinal loss],” Golding said. “Part of the problem sometimes is we move on too fast. The sun's going to come up tomorrow, and it's a new day, but it's a new day to go get better at what we don't do well.

A Defense With Multiple Issues

Mississippi Rebels safety Joenel Aguero. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida stuck to its game plan, and Ole Miss couldn't find an answer. Gators running back Jadan Baugh had 29 carries, 142 yards, and three touchdowns. Duke Clark also eclipsed 100 yards as the Rebels scrambled all afternoon.

Sometimes, a team has better personnel, and you have to live with the result. But this situation requires context. In the season opener, Louisville's offense gained 469 total yards and averaged four yards per rush.

This wasn't one bad game. It's become a problem. Ole Miss has allowed the most rushing yards in the SEC (194.75). The next closest is Auburn (127). The Rebels have to find answers quickly.

“You better have that burning in your gut to go fix something,” Golding said. “I think we have guys like that. We don't have enough guys like that right now.”

Not an Isolated Issue

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III (1) stiff arms Mississippi Rebels defensive end Jordan Renaud. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive woes hadn't cost the Rebels until Saturday, but it could affect them as the season progresses. The offense can only do so much and Kewan Lacy's absence impacted their ability to run the ball.

There is plenty of talent for Ole Miss to remain a contender. In the 12-team College Football Playoff, one loss isn't detrimental. But Florida's dominance should be a wake-up call.

Golding should use the bye week to reset the defense and find the best path forward. Otherwise, the season could be in jeopardy.

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