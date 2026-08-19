Three Former Ole Miss Starters Could Return to Rebels After Stunning Court Ruling

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have had just about as good an off-season as you could ask for over the past few months.

Not only were they able to retain major stars like Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, Will Echols and Suntarine Perkins, but they also had a stellar transfer portal haul, bringing in one of the top classes in the country and filling nearly every need on the roster.

Fortunately for first year head coach Pete Golding, however, it has a chance to get even better.

According to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy, former Ole Miss starters Dae’quan Wright, Zxavian Harris, and defensive back Wydett Williams are three of 16 former college players who were granted injunctions by a Louisiana judge that would allow them to return to college football this fall.

That list of players - some of whom are currently in NFL training camps trying to make 53-man rosters - will also be allowed to transfer to a new program should they so choose. Wright, in fact, is one of those players who is still in NFL training camp and is currently fighting for a roster spot with the Cleveland Browns.

If Wright, Harris and Williams Return to Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright celebrates his touchdown catch against the Miami Hurricanes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, there is no guarantee that either Wright, Williams, or Harris will be playing for the Rebels, regardless of the ruling next fall, especially if Wright makes the Browns' 53-man roster.

There is also the chance that all three players, should they decide to return to the college game, could enter the transfer portal and find a new home.

That said, in the event that the trio does choose to return to the Rebels to play next fall for Pete Golding, it could put the Rebels' roster over the top.

Last season Wright was one of the most dynamic weapons in the Ole Miss offense catching 39 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns, including three catches for 64 yards and a score in the College Football Playoff semi-final against Miami.

Another year with Wright and Luke Hasz, alongside up and coming tight end Caleb Odom, would give the Rebels and unbelievable unit for Chambliss to exploit.

On the defensive side, Harris was one of the Rebels best defensive linemen, grading out with a 73.8 defensive grade in 575 snaps last season, with 21 total pressures,and three sacks to his name.

Meanwhile Williams was a key part of the Ole Miss secondary.

Now, the rub here is that Ole Miss is already well equipped at all three positions thanks to their elite portal haul. With Hasz and Odom at tight end, it is already a top-of-the-line room. Likewise at defensive tackle, the Rebels already have Will Echols and Jamarious Brown, and signed Michai Boireau and Jehiem Oatis through the portal. Not to mention the depth pieces of Kamron Beavers and Andrew Maddox.

At defensive back, Pete Golding completely rebuilt both the corner and safety rooms, bringing back Jaylon Braxton, Antonio Kite, Nick Cull and Andy Jaffee, but also acquiring Jalyn Crawford, Shariff Denson, Joenel Aguero and Edwin Joseph.

With that said, the three of former starters could very well find a better opportunity for themselves elsewhere, should they choose to return to college.

But if they do decide to give it one more go in Oxford, the Rebels it might truly put the Rebels over the top.

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