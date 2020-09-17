SI.com
The Grove Report
Former Rebel Breeland Speaks Getting Looks From Two NFL Teams

Nate Gabler

A former second round pick out of Ole Miss in 2018, getting cut by the Kansas City Chiefs after just two years was never in the plans.

But that's what happened come roster cutdown day for the defending Super Bowl champs, as former Ole Miss Rebel Breeland Speaks was a roster casualty. Now a free agent, Speaks is getting looks from a pair of other NFL organizations. 

“That was certainly a unique scenario where, of all the positions – I certainly think we have a very good roster, a very talented roster – that defensive line position is probably our deepest position,” said Chiefs GM Brandon Veach. “With Breeland, a different scheme from when he got here. I, and our staff, thought in his rookie year he did some things that you can really lay a foundation on. 

"And we all know that he came in a little out of shape the next year, and then he had the injury. So, I think when you get behind the eight ball in professional football, it’s tough. And then when you get behind the eight ball on a roster with a deep defensive line, it’s even tougher. I will say this – credit to the kid – he did come in in shape and worked hard to get that weight off. Again, he was just up against a very deep and talented defensive line class.”

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks have since brought Speaks in for workouts within the last 48-hours, but at the time of writing no contract has been signed. 

Kansas City drafted Speaks with the No. 46 pick in 2018 after a huge junior year at Ole Miss that included seven sacks and ridiculous combine numbers. He played well as a rooking, starting four games and appearing in all 16, but it was as an NFL sophomore where things went downhill.

A torn MCL with meniscus damage placed Speaks on IR after surgery, ending his season. He was then suspended four games for a violation of the NFL substance abuse policy. 

Regardless, he's a big time talent and still young. It's likely he'll land on an NFL roster soon.

