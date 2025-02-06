Four Ole Miss Players Named To Top SEC Transfer Portal Additions Of 2025 Season
How many transfer portal additions were considered "great" for Ole Miss entering the 2025 season?
In the latest edition from 247Sports, four Rebels players appeared in the top 25 SEC transfers, including potential All-SEC lineman Patrick Kutas from Arkansas. He appeared at No. 12 and was the No. 1 overall interior offensive line transfer.
"One of several former starters that Ole Miss seized, Kutas comes to Oxford with a ton of playing experience in the SEC," 247Sports Brad Crawford said.
Kutas started the past two seasons for the Razorbacks before transferring to Oxford this offseason. He's expected to start up front, and he committed to the Rebels in December, marking one of many Arkansas players who hit the portal and joined Ole Miss.
LSU defensive end Da'Shawn Womack also made the list following his departure from Baton Rouge. He appeared at No. 23 on the list and was the No. 8 edge rusher on the list.
"Pete Golding's first big fish on defense this cycle for the Rebels, Womack replaces one of the program's two vacancies at edge," Crawford wrote.
Womack was among the earliest commitments for Ole Miss out of the portal, and he should help provide relief for a pass rush that was dominant in 2024 but is losing a good deal of talent to the NFL in Jared Ivey and Princely Umanmielen.
At No. 9 is tight end Luke Hasz. Looking to revive his career, Hasz heads to Oxford following an underwhelming sophomore season in Fayetteville.
"Ole Miss needs immediate help at tight end with a substantial loss to the 2025 NFL Draft at the position. Luke Hasz fits that like a glove. During his time with the Razorbacks, Hasz recorded 42 catches for 577 yards (13.5 avg.) and seven touchdowns," Crawford wrote. "Hasz only played five games for Arkansas in his freshman season before breaking his clavicle on the first drive against Texas A&M."
Hasz will play alongside returning tight end Dae'Quan Wright who transferred in last season from Virginia Tech. The addition of Hasz will help the Rebels absorb the blow felt by losing Caden Prieskorn to the NFL Draft.
At No. 8 is Nebraska transfer Princewill Umanmielen. The younger brother of Princely, Princewill should stabilize the Rebels' pass rush for Golding's system in 2025.
"He assumes one of the Rebels' two-edge rush openings on defense under Pete Golding." Crawford wrote. "The 6-5, 245-pound Princewill Umanmielen, a native of the Austin, Texas, area, registered 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks over his two seasons in Lincoln."
The younger Umanmielen has the potential to be one of the biggest additions for Ole Miss out of the portal this year, and Rebel fans will quickly become used to his family name, if they're not already.
These additions have been part of the No. 2 overall transfer portal class in the country, according to On3. The Rebels have seen multiple needs at various positions crop up on their roster so far this offseason, and they have largely worked to replace those with portal additions.
The Rebels open the regular season at home against Georgia State on Saturday, Aug. 30.