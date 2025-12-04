No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Ole Miss Football Target Finalizes Signing Day Plans

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has finalized his Signing Day plans as he prepares to make his final decision this week.

The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle committed to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch in his process, but it hasn't stopped schools from intensifying their pursuits - including Ole Miss.

“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”

Ole Miss pushed the right buttons in his process with multiple visits to campus, but ultimately it was a relationship with then Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze setting the tone.

“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one,” Mathews recently told Rivals.

Now, with Freeze now out as the head coach of the Auburn program, could this open the door for a flip with less than 24 hours until the Early Signing Period wraps up?

Ole Miss and LSU have emerged as two programs to keep tabs on in pursuit of the Auburn commit as the Early Signing Period in December nears, according to Rivals.

Mathews has delayed his Signing Day after not putting pen to paper on Wednesday or Thursday. Instead, he'll sign at 2 p.m. CT on Friday in what appears to be an Auburn, LSU, and Ole Miss race down the stretch.

🚨signing 12/5/25 at 2pm🚨✍️ — Jase Mathews (@mathews_jase) December 4, 2025

The Scouting Report: "Large and athletic receiver with true WR1 potential given how he jumps and runs. Tore ACL early on during senior campaign, but exits high school with just over 2,000 receiving yards to his credit as he got varsity snaps right away as a freshman.

"Can float in the air and make contested grabs with his 6-foot-1.5 frame and elite ball skills. Has the power to play through contact and secure slants with defenders draped all over him.

"That same strength makes him dangerous after the catch as he builds momentum and sheds tackles. Not a track star, but can find a top gear and has impressive short-area quickness for his size, which is echoed by a 4.1-second effort in the short shuttle.

"Competes as a move blocker (knee injury came when he was driving a defender into the ground) and has even gotten some snaps attached in short-yardage situations. Must get healthy and avoid further set backs, but projects as a go-to target and a reliable option on third down that can be aligned across the formation with his tools."

