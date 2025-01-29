Four Ole Miss Stars Ready To Show Out In Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl
The NFL might come calling in April, but four Ole Miss players will don the Rebel Blue one more time in their careers.
Wide receiver Antwane 'Juice' Wells, defensive tackle JJ Pegues, linebacker Chris 'Pooh' Paul Jr. and tight end Caden Prieskorn will all represent Ole Miss in the East-West Shrine Bowl game this Thursday in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.
The game will be televised on NFL Network starting at 7 p.m. CT.
Of the quartet of talents, Paul has garnered the most buzz entering Thursday's game. His NFL draft stock continues to grow during interviews and a promising week of practice.
In his lone season at Ole Miss, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound former Arkansas starter made an instant impact in Pete Golding's defense. In 13 games, he totaled a team-leading 86 tackles, four pass breakups (career-high), 3.5 sacks and recorded his first career interception.
Given the value of tight ends, Prieskorn could be considered a draftable name on Day 3. In two seasons with Ole Miss, the Memphis transfer hauled in 57 receptions for 850 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Prieskorn's best moment came during Ole Miss' Peach Bowl victory over Penn State in 2023 where he took home offensive MVP honors after hauling in 10 catches for over 130 yards and two scores. That capped off the first 11-win season in program history.
Wells, a one-year rental from South Carolina, totaled 28 receptions for 553 receiving yards (19.8 YPC) and six touchdowns. Pegues, who arguably served as the backbone of a rising defense for three seasons, totaled 110 tackles, eight sacks and five pass deflections.
The 325-pound defensive tackle also showed off his athleticism, totaling 100 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns (seven rushing) on 31 career attempts, including six inside the red zone this season.