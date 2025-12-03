Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers Poach Multiple Ole Miss Football Commits Ahead of Signing Day

The Ole Miss Rebels continue working the phone lines in Oxford with head coach Pete Golding and Co. looking to put the final touches on the 2026 Recruiting Class.

Golding and the Ole Miss staff flipped LSU Tigers wide receiver commit Kervin Johnson on Tuesday where the Louisiana native plans to sign with the Rebels this week, but there are also highly-touted players that have departed the Ole Miss class.

After Lane Kiffin made the move to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, while bringing multiple integral pieces of the Ole Miss staff with him, he's been working the phone lines after flipping a pair of Rebels commits on Tuesday.

Now, two former Ole Miss Rebels commits have flipped to the LSU Tigers with an ex-Rebels pledge trending to Kiffin's new program on Signing Day.

The Departures: Kiffin Flips Rebels Pledges

JC Anderson: Four-Star Tight End

Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday after flipping to the LSU Tigers.

The Top-10 tight end in the 2026 Recruiting Class initially pledged to the Rebels over the likes of the Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini, but with Kiffin making his move to LSU, he's now following his head coach.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense across his junior campaign in 2024.

Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and tight ends Joe Cox are now all in Baton Rouge where Anderson has made the move to follow the ex-Ole Miss coaches.

Ryan Miret: Top-100 IOL

Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday where he will now sign with the LSU Tigers.

Miret, a Top-100 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Ole Miss Rebels in June, but with Kiffin making the move to LSU, he now follows his head coach.

Miret met with multiple Ole Miss staffers during his time in Oxford over the summer, but with Kiffin bringing a majority of his staff on offense to LSU, Miret will make the move himself.

“Overall, I was extremely impressed with Ole Miss’s official visit,” Miret told On3 on Sunday. “What stood out to me was how superior their offensive staff was as far as their resumes and NFL experience.”

LSU Trending for Ex-Ole Miss Pledge

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has reopened his recruitment after backing off of a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday evening, he revealed via social media.

Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.

"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals following his initial commitment. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.

"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."

Now, the LSU Tigers have dished out an offer and are trending to land his signature during the Early Signing Period where he plans to make the move on Wednesday, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

