Nation's No. 2 Tight End Names Ole Miss Within Top 6

Lane Kiffin's offense loves tight ends.

Last year, Harrison Bryant was named the John Mackey Award winner after a season with over 1,000 receiving yards at FAU. This year at Ole Miss, tight end Kenny Yeboah is averaging over 100 receiving yards and one touchdown per game.

It's taking notice on the recruiting front, as the nation's No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class just named Ole Miss within his top 6.

Donovan Green, a top-100 player in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports composite, named Ole Miss within his top six on Wednesday night. The Rebels join Texas, USC, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas A & M in a loaded top six.

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Green was named a sophomore All-American by MaxPreps in 2019 when he recorded Green recorded 34 receptions for 615 yards and five touchdowns.

