Game-by-Game Predictions For 2022 Rebels Football Season

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to open their season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3, and after a historic 2021 season, can Lane Kiffin's team keep its momentum going this fall?

The Rebels have a large amount of roster turnover from a season ago, a campaign that ended with a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Not only will a new quarterback be taking snaps for Ole Miss, but its running back room is also completely revamped along with new faces elsewhere on both sides of the ball.

How well will all these new personalities mesh on the field? Kiffin sounds optimistic as of late, but are 10 wins on the table for Ole Miss again this season?

Here are season predictions for each game on the Rebels' schedule in 2022.

Week 1: Troy Trojans

While Ole Miss has yet to officially name a starter at quarterback for its Week 1 bout with Troy, whoever takes snaps should be able to handle Jon Sumrall's Sun Belt team. We will begin to get a taste of what the Rebels will look like after their first game, but the largest factor is that it gives the new quarterback a chance to get his feet wet in game action.

Even so, the Rebels roll.

Rebels 49, Trojans 14

Overall Record: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)

Week 2: Central Arkansas Bears

In what should be another tune-up game for Ole Miss, I don't foresee any issues in this one.

Rebels 56, Bears 17

Overall Record: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)

Week 3: at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Ole Miss' first road test of the year comes against a Power Five school in Georgia Tech. Although the Yellow Jackets have a history of being a formidable opponent, they went 3-9 a season ago and just 2-6 in the ACC.

This one may be on the road, but Ole Miss should take care of business.

Rebels 38, Yellow Jackets 17

Overall Record: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

Week 4: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

In the final "warmup" game before conference play, Ole Miss should be able to take care of Tulsa. If not, the following week's matchup is very dicey.

Rebels 45, Golden Hurricane 21

Overall Record: 4-0 (0-0 SEC)

Week 5: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky is poised to be a strong team in 2022, and I believe this one will be a nail-biter for the Rebels' homecoming in Oxford. Mark Stoops has done a tremendous job in Lexington, including leading his team to a 10-3 mark a season ago.

This one could go either way. For Ole Miss to win, the starting quarterback will have to be in a groove by this point. If he's not, Kentucky will leave with a win. Still, I give the Rebels a slight edge with this one being at home.

Rebels 31, Wildcats 28

Overall Record: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)

Week 6: at Vanderbilt Commodores

Vandy may have taken care of Hawai'i in Week 0, but it will be no match for the Rebels when they come to Nashville.

Rebels 41, Commodores 17

Overall Record: 6-0 (2-0 SEC)

Week 7: Auburn Tigers

Ole Miss doesn't play well against Auburn historically, but Bryan Harsin's team could be a train wreck by this point in the season. That paired with the game being in Oxford gives the Rebels an edge.

Rebels 35, Tigers 21

Overall Record: 7-0 (3-0 SEC)

Week 8: at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge is no easy place to play, but I'm not fully bought in on LSU setting the world on fire this season. This one will be close, but give me Ole Miss...if the young quarterback can handle the environment.

Rebels 31, Tigers 27

Overall Record: 8-0 (4-0 SEC)

Week 9: at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station is also not an easy place to play, and the Rebels will drop this one. Texas A&M should be more talented than LSU, and back-to-back difficult road trips will get the best of Ole Miss.

Aggies 35, Rebels 21

Overall Record: 8-1 (4-1 SEC)

Week 10: BYE

By this point, the Rebels will need an open date. The previous two weeks will have featured SEC West road trips, and the road ahead doesn't get any easier.

Week 11: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tide are my pick to win it all this season. Per usual, there is talent up-and-down Nick Saban's roster in Tuscaloosa, and they will leave Oxford with a win.

Crimson Tide 42, Rebels 31

Overall Record: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)

Week 12: at Arkansas Razorbacks

Speaking of teams who have a shot to be strong this year, Sam Pittman's bunch in Fayetteville fits that bill. Last year's game between the Rebels and Hogs was one for the books, and something crazy will likely happen in this one too.

With this one being in Fayetteville where the Rebels often struggle, give me Arkansas.

Razorbacks 35, Rebels 31

Overall Record: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)

Week 13: Mississippi State Bulldogs

State returns an experienced quarterback in Will Rogers, but Lane Kiffin has gotten the best of Mike Leach in their first two Egg Bowl meetings. This one is in Oxford, and I think the Rebels' quarterback situation will certainly be fine by this point. Make it three-straight for Ole Miss in the rivalry.

Rebels 41, Bulldogs 28

Overall Record: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

